Friday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023

Business

Netflix Series ‘Harry & Meghan’ Offers Indictment of Media

Business

WHP Global Invests $260 Million Into Express; Acquires 7.4 Percent

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023

Matthew Williams offered a trans-Atlantic vision of French chic with a mix of sharp tailoring, sleek eveningwear and sporty casuals.

View Gallery 47 Photos
View Gallery 47 Photos
Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023 Preview Vanni Bassetti/WWD

If his spring women’s collection for Givenchy saw Matthew Williams more openly embracing French chic, the designer remains very much an American in Paris.

The label’s pre-fall lineup reflected his trans-Atlantic take on the house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952, with a mix of sharp tailoring, sleek eveningwear and sporty casuals that mirrored the eclectic tastes of today’s luxury customer.

Some might be in the market for a cropped black jean jacket and baggy pant that were faded and distressed for a Y2K vibe. Others might opt for a black cocktail dress with rhinestone-embellished circular cutouts at the chest and hip, similar to the embroidery details on the custom Givenchy design that Adele wore recently during her Las Vegas residency.

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023 Preview
Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023 Preview Vanni Bassetti/WWD

Or why not have it both ways? An oversize white tuxedo jacket was paired with shredded cargo shorts, mirroring Williams’ own approach to high-low dressing. “I wear blazers with kind of formal technical pants or denim sometimes,” he said, noting he also likes a tuxedo lapel in the day. “That’s how I really enjoy wearing tailoring, so it’s really exploring that.”

The founder of the 1017 Alyx 9SM label is as passionate about denim washes as he is about hardware details, meaning that even his streetwear looks are always razor-sharp.

“That’s actually in the DNA of Hubert as well. He spoke a lot about using the most humble fabrics to create dresses, or the most opulent, but nothing in between. I think it’s interesting, that clash of two extremes and finding tension in those spaces,” Williams said.  

With their mismatched patterns and injection of flamboyant color, his men’s looks were a teaser for his upcoming menswear show in January, rife with references to Americana such as plaid shirts, varsity-style sweatshirts and workwear jackets, including a black leather version with the Givenchy name spelled out in metal studs.

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023 Preview
Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023 Preview Vanni Bassetti/WWD

On the women’s side, Williams is beefing up the eveningwear offer, with styles ranging from an ‘80s-inspired eau de Nil bustier dress, ruched at the back and topped with a big satin bow, and a Gen Z-friendly black midi dress with a deep sweetheart neckline and graphic rhinestone embellishment. 

“What’s so beautiful about the brand is that it speaks to so many people, like an older gentleman, an older woman, a younger teenager,” Williams said. “There is something for everyone.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

ad