Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 2023

The living is easy at Isabel Marant, whose pre-fall collection was packed with sweet berry shades and skinny ’90s shapes which she offset with easy, slouchy silhouettes in leather, denim and corduroy velvet.

“Season-less, sophisticated, simple and efficient” was how she described this rock ‘n’ roll bohemian rhapsody of a collection.

Similar to her menswear, Marant said she wants her pieces to perform and for her customers to reach for them repeatedly.

Hence the the sensual (but still comfy) off-the-shoulder stretch linen dress in ripe raspberry and the soft leather top with an asymmetric neck, “which should feel like a T-shirt,” said Marant, who paired it with matching, slouchy black trousers.

Other easy-chic looks included a raspberry corduroy velvet blazer and miniskirt; a velvet carpet print jacket, and cropped, silver-coated cotton trousers. Silver trousers might not scream “simple” for everyone, but they’ll work on a lot of body types and marry with myriad other colors.

A ’90s breeze blew through the collection in the form of a long and slinky lace slip with a cutout back, and a spare, zip-front strapless leather dress worn with tall white boots.

It’s not easy being chic but Marant certainly makes it look that way with her strong shapes and colors, sweetness and swagger.