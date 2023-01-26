×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

June Ambrose, Puma Debut First Collection

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: De Vilmorin to Head 2023 Hyères Festival Fashion Jury

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 2023

"Season-less, sophisticated, simple and efficient" was how she described this bohemian rhapsody of a collection.

View Gallery 22 Photos
View Gallery 22 Photos
Isabel Marant pre-fall 2023 Courtesy of Isabel Marant

The living is easy at Isabel Marant, whose pre-fall collection was packed with sweet berry shades and skinny ’90s shapes which she offset with easy, slouchy silhouettes in leather, denim and corduroy velvet.

“Season-less, sophisticated, simple and efficient” was how she described this rock ‘n’ roll bohemian rhapsody of a collection.

Similar to her menswear, Marant said she wants her pieces to perform and for her customers to reach for them repeatedly.

Hence the the sensual (but still comfy) off-the-shoulder stretch linen dress in ripe raspberry and the soft leather top with an asymmetric neck, “which should feel like a T-shirt,” said Marant, who paired it with matching, slouchy black trousers.

Other easy-chic looks included a raspberry corduroy velvet blazer and miniskirt; a velvet carpet print jacket, and cropped, silver-coated cotton trousers. Silver trousers might not scream “simple” for everyone, but they’ll work on a lot of body types and marry with myriad other colors.

A ’90s breeze blew through the collection in the form of a long and slinky lace slip with a cutout back, and a spare, zip-front strapless leather dress worn with tall white boots.

It’s not easy being chic but Marant certainly makes it look that way with her strong shapes and colors, sweetness and swagger.

Collection Gallery 22 Photos
Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 2023
Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 2023
Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 2023
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Hot Summer Bags

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Isabel Marant Pre-Fall 20223

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad