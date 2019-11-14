Alexander McQueen Resort 2020

Hard and soft, sculptural, sheer and delicate, the Alexander McQueen collection was filled with contrasts and inspired by vintage and living flora. Bougainvillea pink blossomed across the collection in the form of full, sheer, tiered skirts and ruffle tops, long taffeta skirts with a Frida Kahlo feel and the double lapels of a fitted red jacket and a strapless dress made from a cascade of ruffles.

Lace played a big role, too, tacked onto the hems of curvy leather corset dresses or worked into romantic knit dresses with ruffled collars and cuffs.

Creative director Sarah Burton offset the ruffles, flounces and lace with a strong lineup of tailoring. The collection included army green military suits with nipped waists and midi-skirts, laser-cut black leather skirt suits with zippers and dramatic peplums and tuxedo jackets with herbs embroidered in silver embroidery. Accessories included a lineup of leather corset belts in saturated shades of bright red, black, olive and amber.