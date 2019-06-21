David Koma Resort 2020

Galleries

As he gets ready to celebrate his label’s 10th anniversary, David Koma began thinking about the type of glamour and femininity that’s always had him dreaming.

That’s why he turned to Hollywood classics from the late Nineties starring actresses like Kim Basinger, Michelle Pfeiffer and Sharon Stone and channelled the same sense of power and femininity those women embodied, in his latest resort collection.

The aim: To create “the dream wardrobe for the dream girl.” And in Koma’s world, a dream wardrobe consists of sharp tailoring, bold embellishments and cocktail dresses galore.

He’s been maintaining a sharp focus on owning the cocktail dress throughout his brand’s 10-year lifespan, pouring all of his efforts on quietly working behind-the-scenes to deliver the most flattering cuts or most luxurious custom-made fabrics — in this case metallic slip dresses cut at the bias or a blazer dress in the ideal shade of cream.

It’s an approach that has served him well: His company has had steady growth and a loyal clientele who turn to him for many an important occasion.

But now he’s ready to take everything up a notch. That’s why he dialled up on the glamour and the embellishment he’s been toying with for the past few seasons, delivering ultra luxe, bold pieces that inspired a new sense of confidence. Think a little black dress with big feather sleeves; a body-hugging satin gown with just-the-right-amount of crystal trims or a tulle maxi number embroidered with transparent sequins to create a liquid effect.

Koma also hinted at a promising new direction he could be steering his label toward, by sprinkling some daywear-focused pieces to the lineup. But this was no ordinary day wear and there was a good dose of fantasy still involved, to good effect. Highlights included denim pants paired with a matching feather-trimmed crop jacket or cool patent leather shirts.