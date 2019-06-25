Emilia Wickstead Resort 2020

Galleries

Emilia Wickstead gave the concept of trans-seasonal dressing a literal interpretation with her latest resort range, shooting half the collection against a snow-filled, alpine backdrop and the other half against illustrations of bright blue skies and the seaside.

The clothes — a mix of chic jumpsuits and midi dresses in the designer’s signature crepe fabric, light PVC trenchcoats or easy tailoring — seemed to easily transition between the two climates, the only difference being that sunglasses where often swapped for wooly hats and gloves.

Apart from demonstrating her commercial savvy by offering a pre-collection that transcends weather conditions, Wickstead wanted to navigate different holiday destinations with this range, to channel the charm and the glamour associated with travel in the old world.

She immersed herself in the pages of “Holiday” magazine, which was in its heyday from the Forties to the Seventies, and looked to translate the exuberant, aspirational travel lifestyle from its pages for a modern-day and equally travel-obsessed audience.

“Even Truman Capote was part of one of their first editions, as a writer. It was just the most prestigious and famous magazine, every single person dreamed of this holiday world and lifestyle. Its covers were ahead of its time and always very animated and charming,” Wickstead said.

But this wasn’t a collection destined for ski or beachwear. Wickstead instead translated the theme loosely in the form of nostalgic florals or cute, gimmicky prints of skiers on feminine pleated skirts and midi dresses; classic summer stripes on trenchcoats and jumpsuits, or evening dresses featuring Sixties-necklines and dramatic sleeves, which had the same transportive, dreamy quality as the magazine pages that inspired her.

Wickstead also continued to add more tailoring to the mix. With the vibrant, powerful characters that edited Holiday magazine in mind, she offered Fifties-inspired power suits that featured more form-fitting, short jackets and slim pants.