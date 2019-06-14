House of Holland Resort 2020

Henry Holland channeled the glitz and glamour of Seventies disco — and the discontentment of the era — into his latest resort collection. “I feel like everyone is just so pissed off at the world right now, and disco was born out of that,” he said.

He anchored this with punk rock references such as a Nina Hagen-printed T-shirt and a striped-and-cheetah print pattern looking as if it was printed on a photocopy machine. It appeared on minidresses and oversize mohair knitwear.

Holland, whose always been generous with color, showed a capsule of red and pink striped looks including a large puffer jacket with a ruched collar. Elsewhere, he introduced glittery Lurex dresses in pale blue, gold and black, while dresses with oversize puff shoulders completed the disco vibe, he said.

A colorful three-piece suit hung next to a black-and-white mini polka-dotted chiffon dress. “The collection is a juxtaposition of the tomboy, cool girl and super fan, and there’s none of this overstyling you get from club kids today.”