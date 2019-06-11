Natasha Zinko Resort 2020

Galleries

Natasha Zinko doesn’t believe in throwaway culture.

That’s why for her latest resort collection, she mixed in new materials with old fabrics and patterns lying around her studio — and to drive the point home, she even photographed the collection against rails of old stock from a recent sample sale she hosted.

It’s an honest, organic approach to the very buzzy concept of upcycling and it made for a feel-good, vibrant collection filled with unexpected color combinations and cool fabric mixes.

“In one dress, you get part of the new collection at the front and pieces from two past seasons at the back,” said the designer, pointing to a slipdress that was black satin at the front, while the back featured bright floral patterns from previous collections.

Zinko revived some earlier, more feminine signatures, like ruffle-trimmed tops or asymmetric check shirtdresses with tulle underlays for added volume, further proof that seasons are interchangeable and her pieces are for the long haul.

There were also enough new elements to get excited about, such as a denim shirts and dresses featuring corseted waists inspired by Japanese obi belts; a new floral print featuring photos from flower markets in Zinko’s hometown of Odessa, Ukraine, and an adorable lilac-hued tulle body featuring myriads of ruffles.

She mixed all the above with her baggy cargo pants and the brand’s popular oversized denim jackets and tracksuits — showing her ability to dabble between streetwear and more traditionally feminine ready-to-wear and create a look of her own.