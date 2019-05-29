Preen By Thornton Bregazzi Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

Pre-collections are usually considered to be strictly commercial affairs, but Preen’s Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi kept the fantasy factor high for their latest resort range — a colorful, feel-good collection filled with new silhouettes, embellishments and patterns galore.

Inspired by Japan’s rich artistic and cultural history and the concept of Japonism, which refers to Europeans’ ever-growing fascination with Japanese arts, the designer duo reveled in their love for all things maximalist. There were delicate lace dresses done in cherry blossom shades; graphic woodblock or dragon scale prints; marabou feather trims layered onto sequined dresses, and large leather wrap belts paired with pleated midi dresses.

There were no carryover styles included in this collection to cater to the Preen customer’s appetite for new, statement pieces. But Thornton and Bregazzi still managed to strike a clever balance between the experimental and the familiar. They remained focused on what they do best, dresses, yet renewed all silhouettes with new pleating techniques and interesting plays on volume and texture.

Some standouts included silk flounce skirts featuring vinyl leather trims which added volume and echoed the structure of crinolines; dresses with striking, extra large taffeta sleeves and more romantic, floral numbers made using contrasting georgette and devoré fabrics.

Fuss-free, cross-seasonal pieces like patchwork trenchcoats, loose tailoring and silk blouses were also peppered into the range. Everything was accessorized with jewelry and belts featuring a new “TBT” brand logo, which the brand’s niche yet dedicated customer base is sure to stand behind as it becomes more visible in the collections.