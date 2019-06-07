Pringle of Scotland Resort 2020

Creative director Fran Stringer’s focus was to modernize Pringle of Scotland’s house codes and create a case for knitwear as a spring and summer staple.

“We really focused on the idea of taking something perceived as being classic, such as the argyle, by removing the raker stitch and giving it a poppy vibe,” she said, pointing to a boxy, high v-neck sweater in lemon yellow and camel.

Stringer distorted the classic checkerboard argyle by fusing it with distorted floral graphics from the brand’s archive. Elsewhere, she played with subtlety by stitching the diamond structure onto her knitwear pieces.

Not only did Stringer play with color, adding pops of lemon yellow, electric blue and coral to her designs, she also played with shapes. Light, airy sweaters took on boxier shapes with drop shoulders and batwing sleeves.

The collection felt more casual than in previous years, with the knits paired with high-waisted vintage wash jeans and trenchcoats stripped bare of their hardware.

“We’ve really worked on knitting lofty cashmeres so that you can wear them all year round and we’ve modernized them by colorblocking,” she said.