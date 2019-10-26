Roland Mouret Resort 2020

For Roland Mouret, it’s all in the drape. The designer worked Seventies-inspired makeup colors into this collection of fluid, draped, feminine clothing. He put the focus on fabrics including wool crepe, stretch viscose and hammered satin, the latter of which made for flowing handkerchief hems on a skirt; breezy, sensual slipdresses, and the generous, draped sleeves on plissé or striped blouses.

Mouret said he wants women to use his clothes as a tool to define and express themselves, whether that’s for work or not. There were tailored pieces here, too, including a long crepe coat in fire engine red, and a lineup of unfussy suits with thick, karate-style belts and wide-leg trousers, in solid colors like purple, or checks. A silver lamé jumpsuit inspired by the glitter ball added a dash of Seventies spice to the mix.