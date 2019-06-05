Alice Temperley was looking to diversify for resort. She put the focus on adding more easy, day dresses to the mix, while at the same time amplifying her eveningwear offering with high-shine embellishments such as sequined hems and screen printed glitter motifs.

“Why shouldn’t Temperley be doing dresses you can just wear everyday? It doesn’t have to be for a special occasion,” the designer said.

Daywear came in the form of relaxed A-line dresses with tarot-card inspired prints that fell just above the ankle or the knee. Other highlights included short shift dresses in rich ruffled purple lace and a silk orange number with a ruffled drawstring collar.

Suiting stole the spotlight here: Temperley’s take on the suit gave off a Victorian dandy feel with cinched waist blazers and smartly tailored trousers. With evening wear, she stuck to the same formula and offered dresses in familiar silhouettes such as column dresses with cinched waists in high-shine jacquards and shimmery polka-dotted tulle.