Victoria Beckham Resort 2020

It’s hard dragging Victoria Beckham out of the cinema; she just can’t resist a stylishly dressed screen beauty. For resort, Beckham continued the narrative she began for fall 2019, looking to dress a working woman for the various parts of her day, in strong silhouettes, punchy colors and lots of pattern. “Season-less, effortless, cool,” was how she described her woman’s style for the season during a walk-through at her slick London studio in Hammersmith.

Her collection was wide-ranging, from the emerald velvet suit with black lapels and flared trousers she plans to wear herself at Christmas, to the tomato day dress that can be cinched at the waist — or not. There were blouses with long, pointy Seventies-style collars spread wide to reveal the neck or layered under knits.

Knits ranged from color-blocked crewnecks, to sexy, sheer black turtlenecks with polka dots. Some were chunky while others were compact and shiny.

With the exception of a few pencil skirts — a Beckham favorite — day and evening looks alike were loose, draped and meant to flatter a variety of figures. Tailoring was sharp, including a Seventies-inspired denim trouser suit and a white tuxedo.

Beckham went big on prints, too — chain, horse and bridle, fans and flowers — for liquid silk dresses and matching tops, skirts and little scarves.

There were some delightful quirks in the collection, including a supple leather tuxedo shirt and high, stretchy toe-less boots in offbeat colors such as bright blue, persimmon and burgundy. Pleated dresses had little holes at the neckline for tucking in those Seventies pointy collars, for a 21st-century spin.