Agnona Resort 2020

Lauren Hutton starring in the 1980 classic “American Gigolo” is the muse who inspired Simon Holloway’s chic resort collection for Agnona. In particular, the designer looked at the film’s signature combination of Italian luxury sportswear and American sexiness, which gave an effortless elegance to the lineup.

The label’s upscale fabrications, including lightweight cashmere, silk and linen, cashmere pique jersey and wool and silk toile, exalted the sophisticated silhouettes, which spanned from more mannish relaxed blazers, slightly loose pants and outerwear pieces, such as trenches, to the feminine appeal of dégradé plissé skirts, ribbed knit separates and dresses splashed with two archival hand-sketched prints — one more graphic, the other infused with botanical delicacy.

A utilitarian vibe sneaked into the collection with maxi pockets applied on an ankle-length column skirt matched with an oversize cardigan with a net look, as well as on double-breasted shirt jackets embellished with leather inserts.

The overall sense of refinement was highlighted by the color palette of neutrals matched with accents of lime green and coral red.