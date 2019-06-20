A. Teodoro Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

Albino Teodoro wanted to deliver “relatable, real clothes,” while also retracing the original purpose of resort collections: presenting clothes intended for summer escapes.

Hence his moodboard filled with images of socialites, celebrities and businesswomen captured inside holiday estates by American photographer Slim Aarons in the Fifties. The chic and relaxed attitude of these personalities informed this lively collection, which at the same time felt approachable.

A roomy, A-line bougainvillea pink dress with a shirt collar was refined but not pretentious, while a chiné dress with ochre floral motifs and a cotton frock with a raw, tactile feel recalling bathrobes and printed with hibiscuses, were summer cocktail-ready.

In keeping with his penchant for dramatic silhouettes, Teodoro delivered a range of outerwear pieces with couture-level craftsmanship. A plum billowing parka was crafted from nylon for a shimmering effect, while a short khaki cape done in nylon and cotton duchesse nodded to the Fifties.

A few loose striped knitwear pieces further telegraphed the effortless vibe of the collection and injected a dash of reality in Teodoro’s signature style.