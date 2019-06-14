Be Blumarine Resort 2020

Galleries

To present their second collection for the new Be Blumarine brand, Mirko Fontana and Diego Marquez created a temporary lounge at Milan’s ice cream shop Gelati Italiani. Open until July 12, the all-pink Be Blumarine Lounge serves a special ice cream flavor and a coffee with pink chocolate.

In keeping with the vibe of the location, the brand’s cute collection was injected with a certain sweetness, conveyed especially through sorbet colors, delicate fabrics, such as macramé lace and eyelet cotton, as well as hyper-feminine silhouettes.

The romantic appeal was tempered by contemporary and urban designs, including a cool suit with a double-breasted jacket and Bermuda pants printed with thick stripes, as well as asymmetric dresses and separates with a patchwork of fabrics in different motifs. A circus-like inspiration was channeled through the maxi polka dots peppering long frocks and ruffled tops, while sequins in subdued colors added a touch of discreet glamour.