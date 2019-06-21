Blumarine Resort 2020

Galleries

Jane Birkin was the muse that inspired Blumarine’s resort collection.

Her innocent-yet-seductive image echoed in the delicate elegance peppered by frisky touches, which was infused in the lineup.

While bouclé suits, updated with neon tones, and bon-ton robe coats enriched with floral embroideries exuded a Sixties-inspired elegance, a more free-spirited Seventies’ vibe resonated in the see-through flounced frocks and airy off-the-shoulder tops worn with matching maxiskirts.

The brand’s signature roses were combined with strawberries on the denim pants paired with organza blouses with soft bows at the collar, while another Blumarine’s iconic element, the leopard pattern, was splashed on a boucle trenchcoat trimmed with fringes.

The collection’s overall romantic femininity, also exalted by the delicate lace details punctuating striped shirtdresses and fluid wrap dresses, was counterbalance by the sartorial appeal of sleek suit showing crystals on the jacket’s lapels and by the sparkling glamour of a jumpsuits embellished with sequins and beads.