Brett Johnson Men's Spring 2020

Brett Johnson works with Italian yarns and fabrics and produces in the country’s regions of Tuscany and Umbria, so it came naturally to the American designer to open a showroom, design and commercial office in Milan, where he presented for the first time this season.

The collection was in sync with the Italian relaxed and easy attitude seen in the city, with unlined and deconstructed Sahara jackets in soft suede with a hip pocket and a chest pocket over a linen shirt with a Cuban collar and drawstring coulisse pants. A very light jacket in white linen showed two adjustable inside coulisses for different fits.

Johnson paid special attention to fabrics and silk was treated as outerwear, taking on a new waterproof effect and pants came in soft Sea Island cotton.

The color palette ranged from natural shades of sand and cream to white as well as navy blue, turquoise and red.

Johnson introduced accessories that included luxurious crocodile bags and weekend bags and trolleys.