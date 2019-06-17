Brognano Resort 2020

Galleries

Inspired by the Wim Wenders movie “Paris, Texas,” Nicola Brognano updated the signature girly aesthetic of his brand with a slightly cowboy feeling, which was reflected in the collection’s details, such as metallic elements peppering the collars of shirts or jacket lapels.

Floral motifs were printed on boxy skirt suits or fluid dresses, while embroideries of cherries gave a charming vibe to Eighties frocks that combined tulle and silk duchesse, as well as to more quotidian poplin separates in a baby blue tone.

The brand’s twist on femininity also resulted in bouclé jackets with coordinated skirts, which while in classic silhouettes were rendered in unexpected colors, such as a vibrant lime green.

Bouclé also appeared in Brognano’s debut men’s collection. However, here the fabrics got a mannish makeover on trucker jackets and baggy shorts. Tailoring pieces were injected with a sense of youth conveyed through modern silhouettes, while an Eighties vibe resonated in the colorful fluid shirts and in the T-shirt prints, echoing a joyful Miami atmosphere.