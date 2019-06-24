Drome Resort 2020

“I wanted minimal surfaces so that leather could look like a fabric avoiding the cumbersome effect,” said Marianna Rosati. As of late, the designer has been busy expanding Drome’s offer by introducing non-leather fabrics, thus her inclination to treat the material like any other.

Leather took many forms for resort: A pair of baggy cargo pants was crafted from sage crackled napa for a paper-like effect while a coat with a snakeskin print was made of glossy patent leather, exuding a Sixties-inspired elegance.

A belted safari jacket embossed with a subtle croc pattern had a slightly Seventies vibe without looking retro. Ditto for a range of fringed pieces, including a leather shirtdress with flap pockets and a rust-colored elongated cowboy jacket.

Rosati’s color palette was also as diverse and lively spanning from earthy tones to touches of sunflower yellow, salmon pink and poppy red. Injecting a sense of youth, the designer also introduced a range of jacquard silk items bearing a vintage floral motif, to be worn with leather pieces, such as paired with a smock midi-skirt crafted from suede, or under a dusty pink leather suit with loose cropped pants and a deconstructed blazer.

A summery silk shirtdress splashed with a similar floral pattern popped out from a pearl gray drawstring anorak jacket delivering a young and fresh effect that ran through the entire lineup.