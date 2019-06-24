  View Gallery — 39   Photos

“I wanted minimal surfaces so that leather could look like a fabric avoiding the cumbersome effect,” said Marianna Rosati. As of late, the designer has been busy expanding Drome’s offer by introducing non-leather fabrics, thus her inclination to treat the material like any other.

Leather took many forms for resort: A pair of baggy cargo pants was crafted from sage crackled napa for a paper-like effect while a coat with a snakeskin print was made of glossy patent leather, exuding a Sixties-inspired elegance.

A belted safari jacket embossed with a subtle croc pattern had a slightly Seventies vibe without looking retro. Ditto for a range of fringed pieces, including a leather shirtdress with flap pockets and a rust-colored elongated cowboy jacket.

Drome Resort 2020

39 Photos 

Rosati’s color palette was also as diverse and lively spanning from earthy tones to touches of sunflower yellow, salmon pink and poppy red. Injecting a sense of youth, the designer also introduced a range of jacquard silk items bearing a vintage floral motif, to be worn with leather pieces, such as paired with a smock midi-skirt crafted from suede, or under a dusty pink leather suit with loose cropped pants and a deconstructed blazer.

A summery silk shirtdress splashed with a similar floral pattern popped out from a pearl gray drawstring anorak jacket delivering a young and fresh effect that ran through the entire lineup.

load comments