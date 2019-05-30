Emilio Pucci Resort 2020

Galleries

Emilio Pucci’s latest stop in its glamorous trip around the world was Polynesia.The colors of that Pacific paradise, along with the works of Paul Gauguin in Tahiti and the Marquesas, served as inspiration for the brand’s joyful resort collection.

Setting aside its traditional allover patterns, the brand experimented more with solids and placed prints for a fresher and more modern effect. Trenches, little capes and skirt suits worked in a color palette of blue and hot pink were refined essentials to match with the vibrant re-proportioned pajama suits, the arty tulle skirts showing silk inserts, as well as the chic poplin cotton frocks. A cool silk parka was matched with a coordinating sarong skirt, while allover embroidered minidresses were decorated with beaded fringes.

For the first time, the brand combined its ready-to-wear collection with beachwear, which revealed bikinis and one-piece swimsuits in vivid colors and an array of cover-ups, spanning from silk maxi caftans to mannish shorts — definitely an invitation to plan the next beach escape.