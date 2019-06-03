Emporio Armani Resort 2020

Galleries

For resort, Giorgio Armani wanted to celebrate the concept of versatility deeply rooted in the Emporio Armani label. The rich lineup offered a range of options for the wide audience of women who appreciate the label’s effortless elegance peppered with sometimes sporty, sometimes quirky touches.

Textures, color combinations and geometric patterns took center stage in the collection, which showed an arty feel. Its brush-strokes-inspired lines re-created checkered patterns on a fluid minidress and an abstract watercolor motif echoed the brand’s eagle signature logo on a maxidress, while the 3-D jacquard fabric of a little jacket worn with denim shorts reminded of Centre Pompidou’s modern structure.

Silhouettes were quintessentially Emporio Armani with cadi pants showing deep pleats, deconstructed mannish blazers, two-tone trenchcoats and blousons with slouchy, comfortable cuts. The material research was remarkable with washed memory fabrics giving structure to the pieces and a soft technical cloth conveying a cloud-like effect on shirred tunics.