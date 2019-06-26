Ermanno Scervino Resort 2020

- Galleries
- Collection
For resort, Ermanno Scervino updated its signature feminine elegance with elements and details inspired by urban subcultures. British rock ‘n’ roll vibes echoed in the skinny leather pants matched with chic sartorial blazers, references to the Eighties’ Parisian glam-punk resonated in the tartan coats paired with bodycon frocks, while Nineties’ grunge inspired the silhouettes of the baggy Bermuda pants and the playful bucket hats.
Scervino also injected a high dose of romanticism into the lineup with organza dresses punctuated by macramé lace inserts and ruffled floral frocks, while mannish striped shorts were worn with luxurious knitted sweaters enriched with tiny crystals, which also gave a sparkling vibe to the draped tulle evening dresses.