Ermanno Scervino Resort 2020

Transgender model Leyna Bloom continues to break barriers, but she says she's just like everyone else. ⁣ ⁣ "I consider myself a person that is just out here and I do what I do and speak up for people who don't have voices. And I speak up for myself." ⁣ ⁣ Bloom said she didn't sign up to be an influencer. Her high-profile status is almost accidental. The attention started to get real late one night in April 2018 when she decided to post her ambitions of one day walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Twitter. ⁣ ⁣ Victoria's Secret's insensitive response received backlash and the brand eventually issued an apology. "Shouldn't you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don't think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It's a 42-minute entertainment special. That's what it is."⁣ ⁣ Bloom is clear that she doesn't discourage other transwomen from working with Victoria's Secret. It's just fallen off her own personal radar. Instead, she's focusing her energy on working with people who she feels are genuinely inclusive.⁣ ⁣ In addition to her recent debut at Cannes, Bloom also served as the face of British lingerie brand Playful Promises 15-year anniversary collection, which launched in June. Last year, she posed in H&M's Pride campaign. This year, she's part of the Saks Fifth Avenue x Stonewall Gives Back Initiative.⁣ ⁣ Report: Kellie Ell ⁣ 📸: Celeste Sloman