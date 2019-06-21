Etro Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

In keeping with the brand’s plan to create closer synergies between the women’s and men’s lines, Etro women’s wear creative director Veronica Etro infused her resort collection with a desert, adventurous theme, which also stood out in the men’s lineup unveiled by her brother Kean during Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

But Veronica Etro did things her way, combining a bohemian, free-spirited vibe, infused with Seventies references, with a cool, urban preppy attitude and a boyish feel.

Mainly playing with a color palette of neutral tones mixed with charming, yet never too sweet pastels and introducing easy fabrics, such as cotton, she found a new sense of lightness, which felt refreshing. Finding a balance between constructions and embellishments, she matched essential shapes with richer patterns and played with more sophisticated proportions with solids or more neutral prints.

While dresses featured roomy sleeves and plissé details, jacquard suits with mannish blazers and cropped pants revealed a tomboy feel. Beautiful cardigans revealed patchworks of patterns echoing the heritage of desert tribes, which also peppered the inserts of a cool striped hooded shirt jacket.

Suede fringed jackets, a white tone-on-tone white denim suit — its jacket cut in a kimono-inspired silhouette — oversize striped shirts with crests worn under preppy sweaters, as well as jacquard pinstriped blouses with coordinated pants were the essentials of the collection, which felt rich and versatile.

Stressing Etro’s manufacturing expertise, special pieces, injected with that sense of effortless luxury rooted in the brand, included a robe coat embroidered with a safari landscape, as well as a blazer on which an embroidered tribal motif was enriched with tiny crystal for a refined sparkling effect.