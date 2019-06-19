Fausto Puglisi Resort 2020

  View Gallery — 45   Photos

Fausto Puglisi wanted it sexy for resort. The designer delivered a collection of signature items infused with boldness for girls who are not afraid to stand out and show some skin.

A range of body-conscious pieces were crafted from comfortable fabrics, such as the swimwear Lycra of a second skin mini frock showing lace-up details running down the sides, while a color-blocked column style was made with jersey.

Their easy feel contrasted with the preciousness of an exclusive French bouclé in pastel tones, such as the pale yellow of a single-breasted jacket embellished with the brand’s signature baroque sun embroideries and cross applications, as well as the lavender purple of an elongated blazer trimmed with tiny fringes.

Inspired by a shirt he bought in a vintage store in Tampa, Puglisi also created a vibrant pattern, combining tropical landscapes with a zebra motif, which was splashed on cute cotton flounced minidresses.

