Forte Forte Resort 2020

Charming echoes of the Creole culture met Parisian sophistication into the Forte Forte resort collection. In particular, creative director Giada Forte said she imagined a wardrobe inspired by the Afro-Parisian artists getting together by the Canal Saint-Martin.

Spicy tones of ochre and red paired with textured fabrics and details with an artisanal, tribal feel were juxtaposed with essential, fluid cuts, denim accents and a modern elegance in the pretty, feminine lineup.

Deep-dyed effects and washed out colors added that poetic, romantic allure which is definitely the signature of the Forte Forte iconic and recognizable style.

Kimono jackets worn with matching wide-leg pants, suits showing vests cut in wide proportions, airy frocks cinched at the waist with belts and shirtdresses with a caftan feel were the collection’s key pieces, sometimes punctuated with delicate arty flowers or mannish thick stripes.