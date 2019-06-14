  View Gallery — 39   Photos

Charming echoes of the Creole culture met Parisian sophistication into the Forte Forte resort collection. In particular, creative director Giada Forte said she imagined a wardrobe inspired by the Afro-Parisian artists getting together by the Canal Saint-Martin.

Spicy tones of ochre and red paired with textured fabrics and details with an artisanal, tribal feel were juxtaposed with essential, fluid cuts, denim accents and a modern elegance in the pretty, feminine lineup.

Deep-dyed effects and washed out colors added that poetic, romantic allure which is definitely the signature of the Forte Forte iconic and recognizable style.

Forte Forte Resort 2020

39 Photos 

Kimono jackets worn with matching wide-leg pants, suits showing vests cut in wide proportions, airy frocks cinched at the waist with belts and shirtdresses with a caftan feel were the collection’s key pieces, sometimes punctuated with delicate arty flowers or mannish thick stripes.

load comments