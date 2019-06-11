I’m Isola Marras Resort 2020

The Ama, the legendary Japanese free-diving fisherwomen, served as inspiration for Efisio Marras, who delivered a lively resort collection injected with lightness and femininity.

In keeping with the inspiration, he embroidered asymmetric groups of pearls on ruffled blue and white striped dresses, while a water drop-like effect was rendered on a tulle maxiskirt through an innovative print technique. Marras’ experimental approach continued with the charming denim capsule collection, which combined tie-dye with special washings.

If the maxi frocks and separates were injected with a sweet delicacy, sometimes counterbalanced by unconventional plastic details, micro skirts and frocks echoed the Japanese manga aesthetic.

A good luck charm, a print of graphic koi with a camouflage effect, injected a bold, playful touch into the lineup.