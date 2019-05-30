Just Cavalli Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

The bold, youthful spirit of music festivals served as inspiration for the Just Cavalli resort collection.

Sparkling textures and audacious prints defined the lineup, which spanned from street-focused looks to glamorous evening options.

Inspired by concert styles, logo T-shirts were worn under asymmetric Lurex slipdresses matched with printed cigarette denim pants and under fluid silk shirts paired with oversize lightweight jackets with a technical appeal. Denim was treated to obtain wild animal patterns on short pants, dungarees and carrot pants embellished with zippers. A tailoring touch was introduced via suits in allover Seventies-inspired multicolor patterns, while the maxidresses revealing sequined leopard spots and opulent embroideries exuded a sensual appeal.

The overall mood was definitely fun and over the top.