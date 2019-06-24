La Double J Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

JJ Martin continues to evolve the image of its La Double J brand toward flamboyant maximalism.

For resort, along with the label’s signature prints, developed in collaboration with Mantero, the designer introduced allover sequined patterns and feathers for a bold, glamorous look.

From the maxidresses cut in airy silhouettes, worked both in cotton and silk, to the chic pajama sets, the collection was injected with a positive, happy vibe, which also echoed in the new printed velvet padded bombers and in a range of cute striped knitted tops.

Perfect to be packed for winter sea escapes, the long-sleeve, one-piece swimsuits had a chic surf allure, while the lightweight printed Lycra leggings immediately brought the mind to chilled yoga classes at sunrise.