Mantù Resort 2020

Resort was in bloom at Mantù. A constellation of floral prints and jacquard motifs blossomed on the brand’s flattering silhouettes infused with refined sophistication.

While a vibrant pattern of magnified roses and sunflowers was splashed on a suit and on a silk satin maxiskirt matched with a slightly oversize shirt, more discreet jacquard daisies were combined with delicate eyelet on romantic tops and frocks, exuding innocent femininity.

Stripes and neon polka dots introduced a graphic touch into shirtdresses, while blazers and suits in classic sartorial patterns added a refreshing mannish feel. The collection also included a range of well-executed outerwear styles, such as a trench coat with couture-like volume on the back.