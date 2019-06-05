Missoni Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

An exotic vibe ran through Missoni’s charming collection. The brand’s signature graphic motifs were juxtaposed with revisited wild animal patterns, motifs of leaves and flowers, as well as a new arty camouflage worked in a multicolored palette.

Imaging a modern Lauren Hutton taking adventurous trips in far-flung locales, Missoni creative director Angela Missoni introduced a slightly Seventies, free-spirited feeling, which also resonated in the sophisticated hues, including bronze and rust tones.

The laid-back mood of the comfortable, fluid shapes in pants, maxi cardigans, spring coats and sleeveless dresses cut in clean silhouettes contrasted with the textures, which included sparkling lame touches, rich jacquards and a cascade of fringes giving a bold look to mini frocks.

The flamboyancy was tempered by the mannish suits in classic sartorial fabrics, while a tribal feel was introduced via artisanal mini bags and sandals showing interwoven leather laces.