No. 21 Resort 2020

The Sixties’ served as the main source of inspiration for Alessandro Dell’Acqua collection. However, instead of focusing on the decade’s silhouettes, he looked at that period’s Nouvelle Vague French film movement to find a sense of lightness, freedom, experimentation and modernity, which he instilled into the lineup.

Shapes were pretty essential, while peppered with delicate, feminine details. For example, a black minidress revealed a bow on the back, while another frock, worked in a bold pink tone, featured drawstrings to adjust the sleeves and create a customized silhouette. Dell’Acqua’s most favorite materials, such as brocade and lace, were crafted for cute suits showing little jackets and short pants, as well as for shirtdresses with elasticated waists. Oversized bombers in vibrant tones, maxi cardigans and knitted dresses with plissé inserts were charming daywear staples, while for the evening, Dell’Acqua introduced flamboyant feathers and a cascade of gold sequins for extra glamour.

The same light and effortless chic attitude was injected into the men’s collection, which included a range of slim suits, bombers embellished with embroideries of palms on the back, knits with charming mélange effects and impeccable, minimal trenches and coats with a technical feel.