Pal Zileri Men's Spring 2020

Creative director Rocco Iannone developed his spring collection for Pal Zileri around the “Capriccio” artistic and musical genre.

His moodboard showed Tiepolo frescoes, the beautiful Palazzo Borromeo on the Isola Bella and the engravings of Giovanni Battista Piranesi, which led to a lineup of silk twills with allegorical camouflage patterns and representations of animals and vegetables and richly embroidered jackets.

Multi-pleated pants had a dandyish look, but Iannone at the same time reworked jute textures with an Eighties feel for jackets that showed big checks in contrasting colors.

The silhouettes were fluid, but at the same time volumes were big and strong shoulders added an assertive touch to the designs, with a focus on pleated trousers.

The collection was presented in a former Turkish Bath, which featured a beautiful tiled mosaic on the floor and Pal Zileri’s easy bermuda shorts and sleeveless jackets as well as colorful printed shirts fit with the locale.

Iannone emphasized the “Italian attitude” of the men and the fantasy element of the collection — in sync with the Capriccio theme.