Roberto Cavalli Resort 2020

Following the departure last March of creative director Paul Surridge, the Roberto Cavalli design team rolled up its sleeves and presented a resort collection, which felt both interesting and commercially savvy.

With the company going through a transitional phase, the design team celebrated the theme of the metamorphosis, which reflected in the appealing foulard prints populated by imaginative hybrid animals, such as the leo-rhino and the winged leopard. These pattern were splashed on fluid silk shirts matched with coordinated pants, while a magnified allover version of the same motifs peppered the urban bombers and parkas in a technical cotton.

The brand’s signature feminine sensuality resulted in the bias-cut chiffon and georgette slipdresses and trenches printed with a mix and match of leopard and giraffe spots. The liquid feel of these styles was counterbalanced by the airy, breezy lines of cotton frocks embellished with the colorful tiger-python print.