Rochas Resort 2020

Couture-inspired silhouettes revisited with a contemporary twist took center stage at Rochas, where creative director Alessandro Dell’Acqua offered an elegant collection with a cool twist.

Maxi flounced dresses, bustier frocks with generous volumes in the skirt and delicate bows at the bodice, as well as more mannish trench coats and sartorial suits were the lineup’s key pieces, rendered in a variety of materials. They spanned from fluid silks, which were washed to get a lived-in look, and organza to precious brocades and duchesse embroidered with tiny daisies for a 3D effect.

The leather, printed with an ostrich pattern, of the essential separates, as well as the pretty mélange knits, introduced a more urban vibe, which was a lively counterpart to the sophistication of the more romantic frocks.