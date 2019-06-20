Salvatore Ferragamo Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

Every July, Salvatore Ferragamo creative director Paul Andrew takes a trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The colors and powerful nature of that destination mixed with the look of one of its most famous residents, the American painter Georgia O’Keeffe, served as the main inspiration for the designer’s resort collection.

The chic lineup was injected with a versatility that made it appealing for a wide audience while remaining cohesive. A sense of relaxed, summery ease echoed in the maxi dresses and separates worked in striped shirting cottons, while draped frocks in stretch lightweight fabrics were splashed with watercolor-like brush strokes reproducing stylized flowers, and looked fresh and charming.

Volumes got bold in the jumpsuits sporting a workwear-inspired feel, while the feminine attitude of plissé skirts was tempered by collarless blazers cinched at the waist with coordinated sashes.

Knitwear was sophisticated with a maxi kaftan dress enriched by vibrant thick vertical stripes and the separates exuding leisurely comfort. While black leather added a touch of toughness to the lineup, the new swimwear collection peppered with a patchwork of foulard-like patterns was an invitation to celebrate the joy of a neverending summer.