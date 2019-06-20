Sara Battaglia Resort 2020

Galleries

For resort, Sara Battaglia took an imaginative trip to Palm Beach in the Fifties. Inspired by the colors of Miami and the glamorous beauties of Slim Aarons’ pictures, she delivered a chic collection that combined a bon-ton attitude with more eccentric vibes.

A mint green and white jacquard pattern with palms gave a touch of exoticism to a strapless maxidress and a column style cinched at the waist with a coordinating thin belt, while the same motif rendered in a metallic fabric on a power suit with a waisted blazer and strong shoulders added flamboyant sparkle to the lineup.

Battaglia’s passion for sculptural shapes was reflected in the dresses that featured cape-like constructions, while a charming mannish attitude was introduced with pants and maxi shirts that combined different striped shirt fabrics. In keeping with the brand’s signature femininity, a Fifties white frock splashed with red polka dots was an homage to the seductive beauty of Marilyn Monroe.