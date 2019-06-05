Sportmax Resort 2020

Galleries

Sportmax celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and to mark the milestone, the brand’s design studio delivered a collection celebrating the spirit of the label, which is rooted in an urban style defined by a combination of sartorial influences and sporty touches.

Even if the creative team looked at the brand’s archives to find inspiration, the result felt modern and fresh. The no-frills aesthetic of the fashion house resulted in chic suits, sometimes cut in edgy proportions, such as a style that combined a pair of high-waisted pants with a cropped spencer jacket. Futuristic accents echoed not only in the new high-tech sneakers and sunglasses, but also in the ergonomic cuts of asymmetric skirts and jackets. Their sleek mood was balanced by the more feminine appeal of fluid dresses embellished with stretch, draped inserts putting the focus on the waist.

Trenches were rendered in a variety of materials, spanning from cotton to leather, but their shape also influenced the design of pencil skirts matched with voluminous sweatshirts.