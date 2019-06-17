Tod's Men's Spring 2020

An E-Type Jaguar and a multimillion-euro Ferrari parked at the entrance of Milan’s Villa Necchi Campiglio were a clear indication of the theme Tod’s developed for spring — driving, which is also part of the brand’s heritage.

The super-light, second-skin Ride Jacket came in napa leather with slant pockets and double stripes in tone-on-tone or bold colorblock effects. Shown near a range of sleek motorcycles, Windbreakers in high-performance textiles and the field jacket with leather piping were just what the doctor ordered for a ride out in the Italian countryside.

With an eye on Tod’s core shoe business, the company showed a sneaker capsule with a new braided knitted technical fabric. The brand’s staple Gommino pebble-soled moccasin was revisited with contrasting piping and a new T logo, also seen on belts and other accessories.

With the idea of helping its customer ride in style, Tod’s also created a wide range of roomy and multi-pocketed backpacks, shoppers and weekend bags.