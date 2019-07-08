Versace Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

Donatella Versace went Western for resort.

The signature cowboy aesthetic met the brand’s quintessential sensuality and femininity in a flamboyant, strong collection.

Foulard and Western motifs were combined with Versace’s signature baroque patterns on silk dresses showing draping, knots and bold shoulders, these last also defining a leather jacket worn with a handkerchief skirt printed with a desert view at sunset.

Baroque insets peppered suede outerwear and studs, as well as rhinestones, drew graphic motifs on denim trucker jackets.

Inspired by blankets, fringed coats were decorated by jacquard motifs reproducing Gianni Versace’s autograph, which also became an all-over Swarovski pattern on a two-tone dress showing a plunging V-neck.

Suits came with mannish elongated blazers matched with flared pants, while tweed in vibrant colors gave a refined attitude to mini skirts and frocks worn with coats enriched with very Versace motifs. Meanwhile, leopard patterns worked in sunset-inspired colors put the accent on the brand’s wildest side.