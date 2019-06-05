Galleries

Derek Lam has built his 10 Crosby business on a consistent narrative of elevated basics with Derek-style twists: a great pant — this season it’s a split-leg style, with a slit up the shin; a loose-fitting blazer — this season’s is double-breasted in red or black – and the newest version of his never-ending shirtdress offering.

“It’s not so much pre-spring,“ Lam said during a preview in his studio. “It really is a November delivery, so it’s still holiday, with a takeaway element for when they are going away.

“We really focus on the extension of holiday, and then easy takeaway, that everyone falls in love with and wants to pack in their suitcase,” he added.

Lam used the idea of an Aegean vacation to anchor his inspiration board. “I love the upbeat spirit and all the colors,” he said.

A billowy sleeveless shirtdress in a dip-dyed blue and pink mimicked the colors of a Mediterranean sunset, which Lam paired with a khaki short coat and white pant. He knows how to layer a look to give it an interesting proportion. Blue and white Grecian-style mosaic prints on one of his shirtdress options had yellow tassels and a no-frills ease about it.

Knits, always a strong category for the brand, came in a new eco-conscience style made from recycled fabrics. But not “ crunchy and granola like,” he joked. Lam does his in a large gauge and a bright pink hue.

Cotton, which he used throughout, is a somewhat universal fabric, and it underscores what his customer covets: easy, packable and grounded clothes that still feel like “fashion.”