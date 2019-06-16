Brock Resort 2020

About six months ago, Brock Collection designers Kristopher Brock and Laura Vassar met with photographer Mark Seliger to discuss ways to work together. The duo wanted Seliger, known for his portraits, for his ability to capture who their Brock woman is from the inside-out, having designed their latest lineup in a more simplified way as so. The result came in the form of a beautiful look book for the brand’s resort collection.

“This season it was very much more about her…the woman behind the clothes, and not [letting] the clothes wear her,” Brock expressed. “Typically when we style and do looks, it’s more about a complete look and lineup. This season it was more about the individual pieces of what told the story.”

Brock and Vassar’s more stripped-back offering held the beauty and emotional romance of past collections, but with slightly less fanciful and ruffled details, for their humble and quiet but strong woman. A signature floral trumpet skirt paired with a less structured matching camisole or updated floral jacquard offerings with raw edges. Little waist and shoulder details made for strong design elements throughout, as in horse-hair structured peplum tanks wrapped in scrunched organza belts or belts atop black and white evening gowns or cozy knitwear with, for the first time, floral embroidery.

“This season we wanted to do what she really needs in her wardrobe,” Vassar explained. There were a pair of jeans, new with a slightly wider leg in high-waisted raw denim; pajamas, clean in silky black or white with contrast piping atop little bra tops, and a white lace cocktail dress.

A babydoll floral jacquard dress with raw ruffled edges, layered with lace, made for a wonderful new silhouette, especially when paired with thigh-high, lace up boots (a result of their second collaboration collection with Tabitha Simmons); ditto a modified bra-top slipdress or a luxurious but casual oversize cashmere and cotton blend sweater dress. A more raw, undone ease mixed with a clean, sophisticated sensibility (and craft) made Selinger’s photographs and this collection the ideal pairing.