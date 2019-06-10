Brooks Brothers Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

Standard Oil heiress and true fashion icon Millicent Rogers served as Creative Director Zac Posen’s muse for his resort collection, echoing Rogers’ well-known classic style mixed with Navajo influences, resulting in a solid balance between Brooks Brothers’ classic DNA style and true resortwear.

Tailoring was a main focus, with a big play on the navy suit. The staple is reworked from the classic pin-striped version in a wide peak lapel, embroidered flowers and a double-breasted version, paired seamlessly with a pin-striped shirt (a nod to their men’s wear offering) and white trousers, offering a versatile assortment with an iconic feel.

A more casual ensemble, a soft supima cotton navy sweater blazer, crocheted cable sweaters and a stone colored shawl collared suit in an oversize fit, all perpetuated the range the Brooks Brothers’ gal can achieve from day to night.

The shirtdress remains a key fixture in the lineup, particularly pleasing in a vibrant turquoise and emerald green desert floral print — a signature print for the season.

With the career woman in mind, Posen has been able to conjure an alluring lineup that will surely capture the attention of a younger customer base, who are in search of an adaptable wardrobe.