Caroline Constas Resort 2020

“We’ve definitely homed into what we do best, which is lifestyle,” Caroline Constas remarked during a showroom visit, adding: “Catering to this girl who lives in a cosmopolitan area but loves to travel. She’s looking for something that can take her year round and is versatile — wear in the city or on vacation. That’s what works best for us.”

After four years in business, resort marked exactly what Constas has been striving for aesthetically: ethereal, whimsical items that are straightforward with a twist. Shirting has been a strong category, and she offered a capsule featuring 12 novel-yet-versatile styles in various neutrals and stripes to take you from desk to dinner, beach to bar.

She homed in on the sort of upbeat, feel-good prints that have put her on the map, ranging from more subdued polka dots and toile prints to vibrant, emotional ones. Her new favorites include a polka dot babydoll that can be worn as a dress or top, a long black-and-white print dress with a seductively falling sleeve, and a smocked top with long tail in the aforementioned vibrant print.

That particular top is part of the brand’s “cape” series, featuring various high-low hems that make a statement yet can be dressed for different occasions. A yellow version, for instance, leaned more daytime, while a light blue top held a Victorian-boho vibe that would be a great proposition for a young evening look.

It’s that versatile appeal that attracts women of all ages. A long-sleeve dress in the vibrant multicolored print, for instance, was an ageless silhouette. For the first time, Constas styled her own look book to demonstrate playful, unexpected styling, such as layering an off-shoulder top over a puff-sleeve dress with the same print to create a fresh new neckline.