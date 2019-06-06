Christian Siriano Resort 2020

Galleries

Christian Siriano grounded his resort collection on the work of Parisian-famed Romanian artist Constantin Brâncusi — which isn’t to say his clothes were referential. Rather, Brâncusi’s sculptures helped inform strong silhouettes, color and the concept of lightweight volume. “What I liked was I actually think some of his sculptures felt like clothes and silhouettes,” Siriano asserted during a preview. It also opened the door to exploring other artistic touchstones like colorblocking and engineered prints. The only replica here was the look book shoot, in which Siriano intentionally re-created the essence of Brâncusi’s studio to serve as backdrop to his playful and artistic designs.

He focused on creating easy shapes and soft sculptural details in interchangeable separates. A hammered top with dramatic sleeves was cut in a lightweight fabric, while soft luxe knits could be worn as powerful full sets or broken up into more casual items. Though known for his eveningwear, the designer wanted to emphasize the idea of interchangeability and mix-and-match dressing.

He maintained a lighthearted hand with those other artistic ventures, like abstract face prints inspired by French artist Gee Gee Collins, or the cheeky Speedo boys drawn on an easy long-sleeve dress. He took the South of France connection and offered true resort pieces like wide-legged taupe pants and a bustier in a natural-looking fabric. Less overt was a beautifully dip-dyed ombré pleated dress that re-created a Brâncusi sculpture in a light and fabulous way, or the swerved embellishments of big formal dresses. A billowy orange number with equally voluminous sleeves was pure statuesque elegance.