Cinq à Sept Resort 2020

Jane Siskin is one of those creatives who draws inspiration from life’s moments. In recent seasons, her collections have referenced — directly or otherwise — her journey to becoming a yoga instructor and the intimacy of writing letters. Her Seventies inspiration was similarly personal, as she related how what she wore during that era felt impossibly current for today. She teased how resort is just a taste for what’s to come for spring.

She translated the spirit of the Seventies without getting lost in referential tropes. Flirty little dresses featured dolman sleeves or modish construction, while jeans were cut high-waisted or in white denim that felt polished and ladylike. There was bohemian romance through a billowy organza dress, printed slip combo that was easy and cool. Also cool were versatile dresses styled open over pants or silky blouses for a new take on desk to dinner. A printed pajama set was strongly influenced by the era, yet effortless in its fluid drape. “I like things that are authentic with that modern slant to it,” Siskin noted during a press day.

Expect also to see a big statement on colored suiting for spring. The ones here focused more on special details — one with star prints, another with diamond trim, and others with ruched sleeves. “It’s really hard to remember to push your sleeves up,” she joked. And if the hot pink suit is any indication of what’s to come, it’ll be loud and amazing.