Claudia Li Resort 2020

Claudia Li’s resort collection this season began with two very personal memories of childhood, her affinity for her mother’s pasta that she would make for her as a toddler and her favorite stuffed plush toy, a rabbit, she would drag around everywhere.

The lineup was a celebration of Li’s signature silhouettes, revamped for the woman on the go, with a focus on versatile pieces that can effortlessly transition from day to night, as seen in a pink and purple pastel geometric bunny print on knits, a multicolored wave print (reminiscent of spaghetti) donned on chiffon skirts, organza dresses and an oversize blouse paired with a double pleated skirt, a core print of the season for Li’s playful lineup.

Another great addition the assortment was the introduction of the of brand logo, an oversize “CL” design print, best seen on a gathered coat dress with a matching oversize neck bow.

The use of coated mesh on pleated skirts, Paracords on voluminous dresses, and waterproof Velcro patches on sleeves added a sporty element to the sophisticated lineup.

Li also opted this season to feature an array of close friends of the brand in her look book, women of a variety of race and career paths, honing down on the ethos of the CL’s modern customer.