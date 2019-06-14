Cynthia Rowley Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

A little humor, sense of adventure and a dash of nostalgia — combined with flirty-meets-fun fashion — are all characteristics for which Cynthia Rowley is known; for resort, thrill-seeking was added into the lively mix.

“I had this idea that no matter how old you are, you should still feel like a kid and that you can find fun everywhere. Resort should be about a little adventure wherever you are,” Rowley described at her look book shoot, surrounded by carnival games and rides inside Central Park’s Victoria Gardens amusement park.

Alongside the look book, the designer was shooting a video influenced by the Tom Hanks classic “Big” — to debut sometime next week — complete with adult models and younger, doppelgänger girls (friends of her daughter Gigi) clad in her latest collection. “This is meant to be more editorial and social,” Rowley said, “and just plain fun.” (There was even a swings ride break mid-shoot.)

Looks were playfully coordinated with the rides: girly scalloped edged and embroidered peasant dresses — both long and short — on the teacup ride, her new “water camouflage” wetsuit against the water-race game, and easy, airy dresses against the swings. Rowley’s designs consistently balance pretty with a slightly tough edge. This season, pastel honeysuckle printed frocks were topped with tie-dyed raffia top hats while a silky shirt dress and jeans came in a tropical “fantasy landscape.”

A highlight of the season came through fresh suiting like a pink blazer minidress or black jacket-and-trouser set, which had ruffle trimmed, puffed sleeves. There was also a tiger-striped number with matching takeaway mini bag.