Deveaux Resort 2020

As a brand with men’s wear roots, there’s an inherent tomboyish nature to Deveaux’s women’s offering. Creative director Tommy Ton wanted to highlight that duality for resort, examining what femininity means for busy women who favor a certain mannish ease in oversize silhouettes. The result was a continuation of house codes with touches of sensuality: utilitarian but lightweight, tailored yet easy to wear.

Tailoring was spot on. There was a relaxed mood in the loose raw denim suiting, and playful experimentation with a convertible nylon trench that detached to become a sleeveless vest dress. It was important for Ton to evoke a feeling of joy through the clothes to mirror a sense of escapism. That notion was most evident in pieces cut away from the body, including a shirtdress with flutter sleeves and caftans both freeing and comfortable. “In summer you want to be a little more graceful,” Ton noted, while also commenting on how “everything is functional and life-proof, easy to wear.” A safari-military shirt-jacket was minimally chic, featuring a feminized nipped waist.

There were a few firsts. Ton introduced prints that felt right at home in the collection’s palette of neutrals, beige and olive, namely inspired by onyx with a marbled effect aimed at the brand’s arty customer. The other was a “make love” print that leaned more cheeky, with simple sketches of a couple embracing or a “woman enjoying her curves and swerves.”