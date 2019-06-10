Elie Tahari Resort 2020

Galleries

This resort season, Elie Tahari’s inspiration was Betty Catroux, the lifelong friend and muse of Yves Saint Laurent. He admired the female empowerment around Catroux as well as her jet set life and personality, evidenced by the sleek black blazer and the lace cocktail dress. Laurent’s and Catroux’s trips to Marrakech and the tiles and colors of the city shine through the clothing.

The collection was designed to be worn from “day to dinner.” The collection included an office- and party-appropriate blue snakeskin dress that is referred to as a “scaled up cobra,” as well as a structured jacquard blazer one could wear to the office and then straight to a night out. Among the “traditional workwear” pieces were chic black leather cargo pants that were cinched at the ankle perfect for heels, flats or sneakers. Other standouts included a cool leather faux croc cropped jacket that zipped up, and a shell and leaf-shaped sequined skirt.