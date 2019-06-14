Fabiana Filippi Resort 2020

Galleries

Collection

For resort season, an emphasis on suiting with a fresh palette and new materials gave the refined Fabiana Filippi woman a fresh look. At a request from customers, more color was injected into the lineup than in prior seasons with hues said to be inspired by the gardens and cityscape of Lisbon, Portgual. Much like fall, the best looks emulated a casual-chic aesthetic, as in a mint hooded jacket with matching skirt or silver technical jacket atop cream pullover and track-trouser.

New materials made their way into the collection a la intriguing suiting. A new embroidered linen with “rain effect” weave; a crinkled technical taffeta option in black; scuba material blazer and jacket with stylish, sporty elan; a ruby pajama-like leisure suit. Elsewhere, dresses came shimmering — more casual in rose gold technical taffeta or more “evening” in gold sequins.